“Ԑkom frԑ dede” – Dr Duffuor replies Akufo-Addo’s “Sika mpԑ dede”

The Former Finance Minister and astute member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s assertion that “Sika mpԑ dede” to wit Money doesn’t like noise.

He said “Ԑkom frԑ dede” which means hunger draws noise.

Dr Duffour made this statement on November 3, 2022, at the Press Centre in Accra when he officially announced his intention to contest the flagbearer race in the NDC

He said Ghanaians are hungry and the only thing that “we can do now is to rise and work together to avert the looming national disgrace that the country has plunged itself into through the bad leadership of the Akufo-Addo’s government.

“Today, Ghana our homeland is on fire and as a citizen, I have the responsibility to help quench this fire. The economy is in shambles, the youth are unemployed and desperate, and Ghanaians everywhere are going through very difficult times, lacking the most necessities of life."

Speaking to journalists about ‘The Ghana Dream,’ he described the current happening in the country as the right time for change adding that “I officially announce my intention to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC anytime the party opens nomination.”

He stressed, “my success and accomplishment in both public and private life, I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with great humility and sacrifice when I’m given the chance to do so.”

The former Minister said, “the temporary shift we have grown used to in the country with every new government must give a permanent change in attitude, priorities and distribution which will benefit all generations after generation-building on the successes of past leaders as well as learning from their mistakes.”

Dr Duffuor said records in government show that from 2009 to 2012 under the leadership of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, the exchange rate of the dollar stood at GH₵1.20p and marginally rose to GH₵1.80 at the end of 2012 and the economy registered a GDP growth rate of 14.5 in 2011.

He added that, during his reign as the Finance Minister, the economy also registered the longest sustained single-digit inflation over 31 months, thus from June 2010 to December 2012, recorded a decline in interest rate to the lowest level in four decades, had a budget deficit reduced to 4% GDP from 14.5% of GDP at the end of 2008.

“Let us get together, work together and rescue the economy to end up the hardship because we are a great nation and can rebuild the economy again and avert the national disgrace,” he stated