Minority calls for independent probe into alleged training of mercenaries at Asutsuare

04.11.2022 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament wants government to probe allegations of the training of some mercenaries at Asutsuare.

The group’s call follows an exposé by social media commentator, Kevin Taylor, which disclosed the alleged training of some mercenaries by a top security officer at the Jubilee House.

Speaking to journalists, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, said the government must speak to the issue.

“The Minority takes a very serious view of the exposé, and we demand that government comes out to clarify if it is actually the case that mercenaries have been brought into this country and are being trained at Asutsuare, and they are taken by escorts to Asutsuare every morning by bus or train?”

“I think this calls for an independent probe into the matter. We can’t just go to sleep. The National Security and Interior Ministers need to speak on the issue.”

He also called on international organisations to keep an eye on the issue.

“The African Union, ECOWAS, and others should monitor the development. These are dark clouds gathering over our political landscape.”

By Citi Newsroom