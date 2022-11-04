Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola charters most expensive yacht for birthday

Money speaks volumes, and it is currently speaking volumes elsewhere on the Mediterranean Sea as Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola and his family are currently cruising in one of the world's most expensive yachts, “Christina O.”

The father-in-law of popular musician Mr. Eazy has, since yesterday, November 3, chartered the 59th longest yacht in the world for two weeks to mark his 60th birthday.

The Christina Aristotle Onassis-owned yacht has a weekly charter price starting at €620,000 and an estimated daily charter price of €103,000, per Modernghana’s research.

This implies that the business mogul will spend approximately €1,200,000 in the next two weeks.

The legendary Christina O yacht, built in 1943, is currently owned by an Irish billionaire, Ivor Fitzpatrick after he bought it from the heir of its original owner in somewhere 1993.

Sharing the excitement with her father, Mr. Eazy, the second daughter, Temi Otedola, and other family members on social media, a popular female Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy narrated how being on that super yacht has long been her father's dream.

"My father Femi Otedola always dreamt to visit the super-yacht CHRISTINA O, owned by his role model Onassis.

"And now at 60, he has chartered it for the next 3 weeks to share with his loved ones! This is what love looks like. Family First," she wrote.

She said: "Chase your dreams; you never know…"

Demo Otedola, in 2016, was ranked by the World Bank as the third-richest Nigerian man, 101 in the world, after Aligo Dangote and Mike Adenegu, with a total net worth of 1.85 USD.