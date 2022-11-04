We can’t continue to have a gov’t where the president’s family becomes richer when the country borrows – Martin Kpebu

04.11.2022 LISTEN

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has called on Ghanaians to join the ‘Kume Preko Demo Reloaded’ to mount pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, November 4, the Lawyer who has now taken up activism said it is necessary for the President to leave office after plunging the country into an economic crisis.

“Because of reckless borrowing and other forms of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo we are dying. Citizens are dying, citizens cannot afford food, citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo

“It’s never happened that you will have a president in office and every time that the country borrows the president’s family becomes richer. How? This can’t continue. Ghana doesn’t belong to President Akufo-Addo’s family, we can’t borrow all the time and have Data Bank becoming richer all the time. The country becomes poorer and Data bank becomes richer. This is sufficient for President Akufo-Addo to resign,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu told the media.

The private legal practitioner continued, “Based on Article 35 of our Constitution which asks for probity, and accountability, citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 to ask the president to resign.

“Where we are as at how the situation is so dire that the best thing is for President Akufo-Addo to take responsibility and resign with his Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Lawyer Kpebu will on Saturday, November 5, lead his 'Kume Preko demo Reloaded’ in Accra.