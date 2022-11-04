Believe in me; I can turn economy around – Ken Ofori-Atta assures

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has called on Ghanaians to trust in his competence and ability to rescue Ghana's ailing economy.

Mr Ofori-Atta has been under intense pressure from parliamentarians within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghanaians in general to leave his post for mismanaging the economy.

But speaking at a meeting with the Association of Ghana Industries, Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghana remains the best destination to do business.

“Let me assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, and nobody can really say we don't understand what we are doing. The question is what resources do we have and how are we going to deploy them in the nation that we have and how do we stand firm in very difficult circumstances but being very confident?”

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana; we can do it, and we should do it,” the embattled Finance Minister said.