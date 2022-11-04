Meeting between Employment Ministry and striking teacher unions ends in stalemate

A meeting between the Employment Ministry and teacher unions over their demand for the reversal of the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service has ended inconclusively.

The meeting followed a declaration of a strike by teacher unions in protest of the appointment by the government.

After hours of engagements for the unions to call off their strike, they requested time to seek the views of their members.

In an interview with Citi News after the meeting, deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Bright Wereko-Brobby, indicated that engagements will continue on Monday.

He also felt the initial talks were “fruitful.” “What they have told us is that they have heard what we have told them by way of them calling off the strike, but they have to go back to their counsels,” Mr. Wereko-Brobbey recounted.

The three teacher unions striking are the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT).

They had given the government an ultimatum ahead of the strike today.

The unions have argued in favour of a career teacher being made the GES boss.

By Citi Newsroom