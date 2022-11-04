GNAT, two other teacher unions announce indefinite strike to reject new GES Director General

04.11.2022 LISTEN

Three leading teacher unions in the country on Friday, November 4, announced an indefinite strike to protest President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G).

The Presidency on Wednesday, October 19, confirmed the appointment of Dr. Nkansah to replace Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah at GES.

Subsequently, the three unions expressed their displeasure and argued that they want an educationist who has gone through the mill of the education sector to serve as the Director General.

With President Akufo-Addo sticking with his appointment, GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT-G have today announced that they are withdrawing all services.

Addressing the media, the President of GNAT, Isaac Owusu explained, “The Teacher Unions did not only register their protest but also, found it unacceptable for a Banker to be appointed as a Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, GES, instead of an Educationist at a time when many teachers who did the same courses and related ones were rejected by GES.

“Because it is not related to education we stated that both the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, should apologize to teachers for accepting the very qualification they rejected when teachers presented them.”

Isaac Owusu added, “Having reached the November 4, 2022 deadline we gave the government, consequently, we have decided to embark on strike from today Friday, November 4, 2022. By this, we are informing the general public that we are withdrawing our services in all the pre-tertiary education institutions.”