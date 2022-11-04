ModernGhana logo
Police apprehend Madina MP Francis Xavier-Sosu for reckless, inconsiderate driving

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service is set to arraign Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina before court.

The MP who is also a Lawyer was arrested by the Police on Thursday, November 3, for allegedly engaging in reckless driving.

According to information gathered from sources, the Madina MP was apprehended when he was sighted driving in the middle of the road around Airport in his vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21.

Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu is accused of driving inconsiderately with no regard for law-abiding pedestrians and other road users.

After his arrest, his vehicle has been impounded by the police.

Meanwhile, he has been charged to appear in court for the law to take its course.

