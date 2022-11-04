Nobody can really come and say you don’t understand what we were doing – Ofori-Atta to critics

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has sent a message to the people criticising him and President AKufo-Addo’s government.

Speaking at a meeting with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra on Thursday, November 3, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta noted that he has been through a lot these past few years.

According to him, despite the current hardships, businesses and investors can trust Ghana.

In what appears to be a message for his critics, Ken Ofori-Atta said people cannot say they do not understand what the government is doing to address the economic crisis.

“Just to assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, nobody can really come and say you don’t understand what we were doing,” the Finance Minister said in his address at the meeting with AGI.

Ken Ofori-Attah continued, “The question is, what resources do we have? How we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have? How do you stand firm in very difficult circumstances by being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and you are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going?

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana, we can do it, we should do it.”

