Our economy has lurched from crisis to crisis under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has continued his criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government in a short post on his social media.

According to him, Ghana’s economy has lurched from crisis to crisis under the ruling government in the last few years since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over.

“In the last few years, our economy has lurched from crisis to crisis, ultimately resulting in the most debilitating living conditions in several decades. Within a space of ten months, our currency, the Ghana Cedi, has depreciated by over 62% against the US dollar, which is the highest in recent memory,” former President John Dramani Mahama has posted on Facebook.

Last week when the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) addressed the country, he reiterated his stance that the current government has failed the people.

Among many recommendations he made, former President John Dramani Mahama urged President Akufo-Addo to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and reconstitute the Economic Management Team (EMT).