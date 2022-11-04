Delaying presentation of 2023 Budget won’t save you – Ablakwa to Ken Ofori-Atta

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed Parliament will go ahead with the vote of censure when it matures whether Finance Minister presents his 2023 Budget statement or chooses to delay it.

Since Parliament resumed sitting, the House has been looking forward to receiving the Finance Minister on November 15 to present the country’s Budget for next year.

On Thursday, November 3, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu noted that it will be difficult for Ken Ofori-Atta to go by the scheduled date.

Reacting to the development, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that the Finance Minister can decide to illegally delay the Budget presentation for as long as he wants.

According to him, no amount of delay will save the Finance Minister from the vote of Censure tabled before Parliament to decide his fate after several calls for his resignation or sacking proved futile.

“Ken Ofori-Atta can choose to illegally delay the Budget presentation to Parliament for as long as he wishes but that won’t save him. In any case, all his previous 6 Budgets have brought doom and damnation.

“Budget or no Budget, we’re going ahead with the Censure Vote,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on Facebook on Friday.