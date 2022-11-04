Economic crisis: Ken Ofori-Atta refuses to go

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister has insisted that better days are ahead despite the worsening economic turbulence.

He reiterated that he will turn the country's economic crisis to alleviate the sufferings of Ghanaians.

According to the underfire minister, he has been through some pains and aches recently but still doing his best to restore hope.

He is asking Ghanaians to stay with him to restore the economy together.

“Just to assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, nobody can really come and say you don’t understand what we are doing,” he noted.

Mr. Ofori-Atta told the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in a meeting in Accra on Thursday, November 3, that regardless of the challenges, he believes that Ghana remains the best place for people to invest.

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana, we can do it, we should do it,” he assured.

He continued, “The question is, what resources do we have? How we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have? How do you stand firm in very difficult circumstances by being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and you are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going?”

Meanwhile, some over 80 of the members of the Majority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and the Minister of state at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They said the two are unfit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

They also vowed to boycott government businesses in Parliament should the President fail to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, a day after, on Wednesday, October 26, they (the Majority Caucus) allegedly met the President and agreed to his appeal to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with IMF before a determination can be made on the proposed dismissal.