‘Rejected' Mentor contestant Kofi Kerl eyes Grammys, BET awards

Upcoming musician Divine Dugasco known by his stage name Kofi Kerl says winning international awards like the Grammys and BET remains his utmost dream as an artiste.

Kofi Kerl, who appeared on the TV3 Mentor auditions a few weeks back, couldn’t make the final cut after he was rejected by songstress Abiana, who was a judge on the music reality show.

This caused a stir on social media, with Abiana being maligned by social media users for being harsh on Kofi Kerl.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Kofi Kerl said he had moved on from what transpired on the music reality show and was focused on achieving his dreams of becoming a music star.

“When the incident first happened at the auditions, I felt so bad. I was instantly doomed and felt I couldn’t do anything with my life, but upon second thought, I was poised not to give up.

“I am determined to accomplish my mission as a top music star and not be destroyed by what happened at the Mentor auditions.

“I just want to represent African music on the international stage, and winning the Grammys and BET remains my biggest objective. I want to have a long career in the music industry and achieve what some top artistes have not been able to achieve,” he said.

When asked about his new song titled “Abiana” featuring Kwame Yogot, Kofi Kerl said the song was not a diss song to the mentor judge as had been perceived but was dedicated to his girlfriend, who had a similar name.

The song produced by Forzybeat is available across various streaming platforms.

