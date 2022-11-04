Akufo-Addo has abandoned his ‘I’m not corrupt’ tag — Martin Kpebu

An Accra-based legal practitioner and lead campaigner of the 'Kumepreko Reloaded’ demonstration, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has groaned about why the president Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not living up to his ‘I’m not corrupt’ tag.

He said President Akufo-Addo cannot proudly say he is not corrupt, to say the least, because the happenings under his watch suggest otherwise.

He noted in recent times the president has even failed to mention the word corruption in all his interactions and speeches and alleged it is because he is benefiting heavily from corruption and its associated acts.

He said whilst the finance minister is on a reckless spree of borrowing, the president and his immediate family members are benefitting through Databank.

He revealed that under the watch of president Akufo-Addo jobs meant for the State Insurance Company (SIC) have been handed on a silver platter to Enterprise Insurance Limited leading to the collapse of the state insurer.

The lawyer who is pushing for the ‘Kumepreko Reloaded’ demonstration slated for tomorrow November 5, 2022, made this comment while speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Mr Kpebu through the ‘Kumepreko Reloaded’ demonstration is seeking that the president and his vice president step down for fresh elections to be held in the next three months as contained in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“This is the man who told Ghanaians that he intends to use the gains made in his fight against corruption under his administration as president to finance the free Senior High School project but what are we seeing today? Corruption under his administration is at an all-time high,” he charged.

He added that corruption under the president is now the number one drain on the scarce resources of the country.

“The bad leadership of the president has made corruption a lucrative business in the country,” he stressed.

