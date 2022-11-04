ModernGhana logo
Mahama condoles Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo on loss of his mother

Former President John Dramani Maama has visited the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to commiserate with him and his family on the loss of their mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.

Accompanied by a former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Mr. Mahama expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and signed a book of condolence opened for deceased by the family.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo announced the death of his mother in a statement.

He said, “It is with extreme sadness that I announce the death of my beloved mother Mary Gyawubea Badu (Popularly known as Auntie Mary) in the early morning of today Monday the 31st of October 2022 at Koforidua Regional Hospital”.

“She was 84 Years. May Her Soul Find Eternal Rest.”

