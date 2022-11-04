Cedi depreciation: BoG Governor must resign – UG Lecturer

04.11.2022 LISTEN

A lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah wants the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addision, to honourably resign from his post over the depreciation of the cedi.

He claimed the Governor has performed abysmally as the caretaker of the country’s money, adding that the cedi keeps depreciating each day, with Ghanaians bearing the brunt.

Mr. Otchere-Ankrah blamed the central bank Governor for the depreciation against major trading currencies.

The cedi has lost more than 50% of its value since the beginning of the year and now selling to a dollar at over GH¢13.

The lecturer stressed that the BoG Governor should either resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrokoo, Otchere-Ankrah said, “The Bank of Ghana Governor must resign from his position. He has refused to perform to the expectations of Ghanaians. The cedi keeps depreciating, while the Governor is unable to solve the situation. Some of his staff enrol their children in dollar-paying schools in East Legon, Cantonments and Airport residential area, what has he done about it? Landlords who charge in charge dollars should be prosecuted”.

He questioned the number of Ghanaians who will be able to purchase petrol if it shoots up to GH¢30 per litre in 2023. The lecturer advised the government to pay attention to the needs of Ghanaians.

“There’s so much hardship in the system, some are self-inflicted, we should stop engaging in rhetoric and work hard to solve the economic crisis. Some government appointees are just sleeping on their job. The government must listen to the cry of Ghanaians, the hustle is real, if care is not taken people will commit suicide,” he said.

His call comes on the back of a similar one made by the Minority in Parliament last week.

—citinewsroom