I've gone through all the pains and aches; Ghana in difficult place but purposed for greatness – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured Ghanaians that the country is destined for greatness although things may be difficult today.

The country is facing a lot of challenges with the high cost of living and inflation subjecting the citizens to unprecedented hardships.

Last Sunday when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the country, he admitted that the economy is in crisis.

Speaking at a meeting with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra on Thursday, November 3, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta noted that he has been through a lot these past few years.

According to him, despite the current hardships, businesses and investors can trust Ghana.

He said together, Ghana will come out of the hardships and eventually excel.

“Just to assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, nobody can really come and say you don’t understand what we were doing,” Ken Ofori-Atta said at the meeting.

The Finance Minister added, “The questions is, what resources do we have? How we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have? How do you stand firm in very difficult circumstances by being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and you are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going?

“Let me assure you all that your best best is still Ghana, we can do it, we should do it.”

The Finance Minister is expected to visit Parliament this month to present the 2023 Budget statement.

He is originally scheduled to do the presentation on November 15. However, it has come to light in the last 24 hours that it is very likely the date will be changed.