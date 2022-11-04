The Unspoken Identity: The Woman With Two Vaginas Book Launch

04.11.2022 LISTEN

Speciallady Awareness will be launching the Unspoken Identity Book, powered by Rotary Club of Kumasi.

This event will take place at Airport West Hotel in Accra on Thursday 10th November 2022.

Elizabeth happens to be the first black woman in the world to share her story as a woman born with two wombs, two cervixes and two vagina canals and other reproductive health issues.

She has made headlines in over hundred countries with her story.

The Unspoken Identity book by Elizabeth Amoaa serves as a motivational tool for many women and young girls suffering from gynaecological conditions.

The speakers for the book launch are Dr. Vanessa Mensah-Kabu, a medical doctor at West African Rescue Association. She is an advocate for Health, Gender Equity, Women and Girl Child Empowerment.

Dr. A. Pinaman Appau is a Consultant Psychiatrist & Hospital Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. Dr. Pinaman Appau is also a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist & Researcher.

Nana Esi Adade Amankwah is the Assistant Commissioner for Ghana Revenue Authority. Nana Esi is well-versed in risk management techniques and has been working with the Ghana Revenue Authority for more than 20 years.

Elizabeth Amoaa, a global award-winning philanthropist. She is the current President of Rotary Global Hub, founder of Speciallady Awareness and author of The Unspoken Identity book.

The theme of the event is to raise funds towards reproductive health and combat menstrual poverty.

The Unspoken Identity book is currently accessible from Accra Central library, The British library, University of Surrey library in UK, University of Louisville in USA, Meadville Public Library in Pennsylvania, Somerset County library in New Jersey, Crawford County Federated Library system in USA, Heartland County library in USA, West Virginia University at Parkerburg, Ybp library Services Yankee Book Peddler WMS Patron Account Library, Askews and Holts library Services in Lancashire UK, Universitat Marburg in Germany, Worldcat website, Open library, Portico Archive, Scribd *The World largest digital library, Worldwide Science and many more.

Also, the book can be bought from most retailers globally such as Amazon, eBay, Waterstones, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Fnac, Browns Books, Books Depository, Thriftbooks, Booktopia, UBuy etc.