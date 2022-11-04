The cedi has depreciated by over 62% against the dollar in 10months — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed the level of economic problems in the country.

The 2020 NDC presidential candidate has intimated that in the past few years the economy has kept deteriorating with no positive signs.

In a tweet on Friday, November 4, Mr. Mahama bemoaned the high cost of living.

He noted that the cedi has, for the last few months, been depreciated by over 62%, the highest in the country's history.

“In the last few years, our economy has lurched from crisis to crisis, ultimately resulting in the most debilitating living conditions in several decades. Within a space of ten months, our currency has depreciated by over 62% against the US$, which is the highest in recent memory,” the former President said.

The local currency as of today November 4 sold at GHS13, according to the Bank of Ghana.

The cedi is beginning to recover after falling to GHS15 per dollar.