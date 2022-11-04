2023 Budget is delaying because gov’t is clueless, has nothing for Ghanaians - Fred Agbenyo

Fred Agbenyo

04.11.2022 LISTEN

A member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo has says he is not surprised at fears that the Finance Minister’s presentation of the 2023 Budget statement could be delayed.

According to him, the budget is delaying because government is clueless after plunging the country into economic crisis.

He is of the view that after mismanaging the economy, government now has nothing to offer Ghanaians.

“The government has nothing to present to us, the government is clueless, the government has no ideas, I am not surprised the budget is delaying.

READ MORE: It will be difficult for Finance Minister to present 2023 Budget to Parliament on November 15 - Majority Leader

“There is some confusion in government, they don’t know what to present to the people, they don’t know what to tell Ghanaians,” Fred Agbenyo told TV3 in an interview on Friday.

He alleged that talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Ghana have been delayed because the Fund representatives are being very skeptical over the country’s challenging situation.

“IMF is disappointed that Ghanaians don’t deserve where we are now but for the mismanagement of the economy. They are very skeptical, they are very reluctant,” Fred Agbenyo added while speaking on TV3 New Day programme.