'I can assure you that your best bet is still Ghana; we can do it, we should do it' — Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, has assured Ghanaians and the business community that the country remains the best place to prosper.

Regardless of the challenges, he believes that Ghana remains the best place for businessmen to invest.

The minister urged Ghanaians to rally behind the economic management team as they fight for a positive change in the economy.

Mr. Ofori-Atta told the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) at a meeting in Accra on Thursday, November 3 that he is a Finance Minister who has gone through aches and pains but determined to change the current crisis.

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana, we can do it, we should do it,” he assured.

“Just to assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, nobody can really come and say you don’t understand what we are doing,” he added.

He continued, “The question is, what resources do we have? How we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have? How do you stand firm in very difficult circumstances by being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and you are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going?”