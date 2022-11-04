Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie is bereft of ideas; he should resign – Chamber of Agribusiness CEO

Calls are growing for the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie to resign over the high cost of food in the country.

The latest to pile pressure on the Minister is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Agribusiness, Mr. Anthony Morrison.

According to him, the Minister has shown he lacks ideas and must leave the office for someone to come in and turn things around.

“The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto is bereft of ideas.

"The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto must resign and go,” Mr. Anthony Morrison shared in an engagement with Joy News.

For the six years, the ruling government has been in power, Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie and his Ministry have championed a Planting for Food and Jobs agenda as part of the flagship programmes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

While Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie has often touted the success of the programme, the current high cost of food in the country is telling a different story.

As a result, the country continues to spend billions of cedis to import various foods into the country every year.

To change the narrative for Ghana to depend on food produced in the country, there are now heightened calls for Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie to resign.