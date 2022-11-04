A Chinese investor is coming with $3 billion to put up a refinery in Ghana – Dr. Kabiru Mohammed

An Economic Adviser at the Vice President’s Office, Dr. Kabiru Mahama has disclosed that Ghana will next year have a new oil refinery.

In the wake of the hike in prices of petroleum products in the country, there have been calls for the government to revive the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to refine cheaper fuel for the country.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Dr. Kabiru Mahama has assured that the government is working to revive TOR.

According to him, the refinery will be revived by the government to serve its intended purpose.

The economic Adviser at the Vice President’s Office further disclosed that there are ongoing talks for a Chinese investor to invest 3 billion dollars to set up a refinery in the country.

“TOR is not refining any product from our checks as we sit here. Not even a single barrel is being produced at TOR. They have had some of their machine broken down as a result of mismanagement.

“There are several factors that come into play which is not an issue I will want to dive into today. What I will want to say is a Chinese investor is coming with a three billion investment to put up a refinery. This refinery is expected to start operation in the first quarter of 2023,” Mr. Kabiru Mahama disclosed.

Meanwhile, government has dispatched some delegation to go and look for affordable and reliable fuel to reduce the frequent hikes in fuel prices in Ghana.