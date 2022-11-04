Support Akufo-Addo, he needs your support now more than ever — Ghanaians told

Ghanaians have been urged to rally behind President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo in order to help him turn the country's economic fortunes around.

Mr. Samuel Bryan Asamoah, Head of New Media at the President's Office, has told Ghanaians not to insult and blame the President without offering any better solution.

According to the presidential staffer, the current economic woes will soon be a thing of the past.

“An attack on one is an attack on all of us. President Nana Akufo-Addo needs our unflinching support now more than ever. Our economy WILL bounce back from the current economic challenges,” he wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday, November 3.

The current hardships have propelled many Ghanaians to call on the President to resign. The President has been advised to downsize his government and sack Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, in a speech on Sunday, October 30, President Akufo-Addo, among other things, called on Ghanaians to support his government as he prepares to deliver citizens from the current crisis.

He emphasised that his government is concerned about Ghanaians' suffering and will not relent to find the solution.

“Let us unite, and rally around our Republic, its institutions and its democratic values, and insist that, under God, we will emerge victorious from our current difficulties. For this too shall pass, as the Battle is the Lord’s.

“I have total confidence in our ability to work our way out of our current difficulties. We are not afraid of hard work. We will triumph, as we have triumphed many times before,” the President said.

He stressed, “It is obvious, fellow Ghanaians, that you have a government that cares. We are determined to restore stability to the economy, and provide relief. We are all in this together, and I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of this economic crisis.”