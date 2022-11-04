Economic crisis: Pensioners demands 20% COLA

04.11.2022 LISTEN

The National Executive of the Public Services Pensioners Association (PSPA) has asked the Government to grant at least a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to all pensioners.

A statement signed by Mr W.K. Kemevor, Chairman of the Association and copied the Ghana News Agency, said: “…Grant at least a 20 per cent COLA to all pensioners irrespective of the category they belong to; whether SSNIT or CAP 30,” because “We are dieing prematurely”.

It said the PSPA was aware of the modicum relief of COLA granted public sector workers to cushion them against the current harsh economic conditions and believed pensioners also deserved such intervention.

The statement said pensioners were suffering in silence and that the Government ought to act swiftly to rescue majority of them from “dieing prematurely”, adding that: “Most of such older citizens do not earn GH¢ 500 per month”.

It said the value of their meagre pensions had been eroded by the harsh economic situation in the country and called for Government's intervention.

“Pensioners also cough out the Ghana Cedi like anyone else and there is also the mounting medical bills pensioners have to pay due to age-related sicknesses,” the statement said.

GNA