Will Akufo-Addo listen to advice or he should resign? — Franklin Cudjoe to Ghanaians

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa, has waded into the calls by some Ghanaians for President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to resign.

A recent survey by Global Info Analytics has revealed that over 54% of Ghanaians want the President to resign.

The survey also sought to know from the 1407 respondents who, among Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and Kwabena Agyapong, will be the best person to manage the current crisis.

43% of the respondents, according to the poll, tipped former President John Mahama as the best person to calm things down. Also, 17%, 14%, 8%, and 1% responded, respectively, for the other candidates.

Reacting to this via Twitter, the policy advisor is asking if President Akufo-Addo genuinely needs help.

“I have seen a poll that says 54% of sampled respondents want him to resign. Do you think the President genuinely needs help? Will he listen? Or he should just say goodbye?” his tweet reads.

Convener for the Fix the country Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, Captain Smart and Lawyer Martin Kpebu, who is organising a "Kumi Preko reloaded" protest, have been piling pressure on President Akufo-Addo to resign.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' 'The Probe' after the President's speech on Sunday, October 30, Mr. Kpebu stated, “He has overstayed his welcome, so we are begging Mr. president, he should just resign. There’s a place for resignation. The constitution itself says so, that he can resign. He can.

"Once as a people we tell him that respectfully we think that he should resign…article 66 makes provision for his resignation so he resigns and let’s not forget, Lieutenant General Joseph Ankrah, he resigned over allegations concerning about GH₵6,000 at the time.”

He continued “The constitution makes it clear so it’s not as if by all means we should run the course of 4 years. No. Once you have seen that this problem is beyond you, you are not able to get your head around it you just resign because it’s the same story for 6years.”