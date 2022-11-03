It will be difficult for Finance Minister to present 2023 Budget to Parliament on November 15 - Majority Leader

Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that it is likely the date for the 2023 Budget statement reading will be changed.

Having only recently resumed sitting, Parliament is scheduled to receive Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the budget statement presentation on November 15.

However, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu on Thursday disclosed that the date no longer looks feasible.

It is understood that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which have not been concluded are the reason why the 2023 Budget presentation may have to be postponed.

According to the Majority Leader, the Finance Ministry is still working and wants to settle on the best budget for the country with inputs from the IMF talks.

“I am yet to have discussions with the Minister responsible for Finance to determine exactly when he will be able to present to us.

“It will be difficult to submit to the 15th deadline, I don’t know, I am just conjecturing,” Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu told the media today.

The Suame MP continued, “Nothing should be done which will eventually become wishy-washy. They want to have the best to be able to uplift us from where we are as a country.

“And that being the case, if we want to do a thorough job, I think there will be too much pressure if it has to be done on the 15th.”

Sources say the 2023 Budget statement will include key decisions taken from the discussions with the IMF.

The government as announced by President Akufo-Addo is in advanced talks with the Fund for the support programme it is chasing to help revive the Ghanaian economy.