Guzakuza holds second edition of Women in Agribusiness Awards to honour exceptional women in agribusiness

Victoria Mwaful, Business Diversification Award winner

03.11.2022 LISTEN

A total of 31 winners were honoured at the second edition of the Women in Agribusiness Awards last weekend.

The awards ceremony organised by Guzakuza was held on Saturday, October 30, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

The awards night forms part of activities put together by Guzakuza to mark the 2022 Women in Agribusiness Week.

The Women in Agribusiness Week this year had 4 major events packed with activities full of Education, Fun and Networking.

Last week, events including the Women in Agribusiness Forum, Women in Agribusiness Industry Tour, and Women in Agribusiness Expo/Fair, were held before the week climaxed with the Women in Agribusiness Awards.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the awards ceremony, Programmes coordinator for Women in Agribusiness Week, Akosua Duah said the reason for increasing the number of awardees from five to over 30 this year is because a lot more women are doing exceptionally well.

She said, “this year we had 31 awardees. We started last year and we started with 5 but now we have 31. The reason for the increment is because we realized we had women doing a lot of things along the agriculture value change and so we had to diversify and even increase the numbers.”

According to her, the awards ceremony is to celebrate women and spur them on to do more.

“The main aim is to celebrate women in agribusiness. We believe they are doing gorgeous things and we need to appreciate it. We need to let the world know what our people are doing. We need to celebrate the new things they are bringing on board, the new innovations they are bringing on board, so that’s why we had this Programme. To basically celebrate women in agribusiness,” Akosua Duah told journalists.

On his part, Programmes and Finance Coordinator of Guzakuza, Stephen Ansah added that a lot went into the awards with a focus on bringing women in the agribusiness space together with the aim of empowering them to expand their business to ensure they grow from strength to strength

“The 2022 awards is to celebrate the achievement of all elected finalists, all those that were not selected but doing great things out there….We are eager to make women in agribusiness thrive,” Stephen Ansah shared in a short address to kick-start the awards.

Speaking at the awards night, the Chairperson of Agribusiness at the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Fatima Ali Mohammed bemoaned the country’s continuous dependence on imports for a lot of food.

She said for a country blessed with land and water, it is sad that Ghana cannot produce enough food to feed the people.

“We have land, we have water, we have a lot of things but we continue to import.

“I feel that for us we continue to be colonized by our minds. Until we free our minds we will continue to be in this situation,” Fatima Ali Mohammed cautioned.

While calling for a change of mindset on how agriculture is treated in Ghana, she applauded winners of the 2022 Women in Agribusiness Awards for playing a key role to produce food in the country.

Fatima Ali Mohammed further admonished agribusinesses, particularly, women-led to come together and work for the common good.

Representatives of other stakeholders and partners including the GIZ and the GIPC who shared remarks at the event congratulated the winners and charged them to do more in their fields.

Among the many awards given out to women excelling in the agribusiness sector, Nomhle Maggie Mliswa from Zimbabwe won the Best Farmer of the Year.

Dr. Omotola M. Ishola-Badamasi from Nigeria also saw her business win the Sustainable Agribusiness of the Year while Ghana’s Marian Ofori Twumasi was awarded Young Agri Entrepreneur of the Year.

Below are some of the top awards won on the night:

1. YOUNG AGRI ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Marian Ofori Twumasi

Mariseth Farms

Ghana

2. BEST AGRICULTURE/ AGRIBUSINESS STUDENT

Prisiclla Asare-Larbi

Ghana

3.EMERGING STAR IN AGRIBUSINESS AWARD

Vera Osei-Bonsu

Startright

Ghana

4. DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AWARD

Alberta Nana Akosa

Agrihouse Foundation

Ghana

5. SUSTAINABLE AGRIBUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Dr. Omotola M. Ishola-Badamasi

Nigeria

6. BEST AGRIBUSINESS ALLY AWARD

Epezagne Assamala Ingrid Ruth

Ivory Coast

7. BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATION AWARD

Victoria Mwafulirwa

Malawi

8. BEST FARMER OF THE YEAR (WOMAN )

Nomhle Maggie Mliswa

Zimbabwe