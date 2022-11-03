Our Covid-19 drug has over 90% efficacy – Centre for Plant Medicine Research

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) is confident it will successfully produce a drug to cure the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The centre in the last few years when the pandemic hit the shores of Ghana has been researching the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Creatively, the centre located at Mampong Akuapem has modified one of its immune booster drug which has been proven to fight Covid-19.

In the last six months, the modified drug called ‘Immunim’ has produced amazing results after testing.

Providing an update on the progress of work at the maiden Oku Ampofo Memorial Conference Dr. Kofi Donkor, Director of Research and Innovation at the Centre for Plant Medicine Research disclosed that Immunim has anti-Sars-Cov-2 activity in vitro.

He explained that the combined herbal products' ability to clear the virus within two weeks provides a useful candidate for the treatment of Covid-19.

According to Dr. Kofi Donkor, the Centre for Plant Medicine Research remains committed and focused on arriving at a final product of Immunim to cure Covid-19.

“We believe that we will come up with something that we can use to effectively fight Covid-19,” he said at the Dr. Oku Ampofo Memorial Conference.

Engaging journalists on the sidelines of the Conference to provide additional information, Dr. Kofi Donkor disclosed that already Immunim has proven to have over 90% efficacy to cure Covid-19 during the preclinical trials.

“We are now doing efficacy studies where in the lab we are using the virus and we want to see whether the drug will be able to surpass the virus and as you saw in the presentation it was able to do that. Once it’s able to do that we have to look at safety issues. Whether the product will be safe for humans. We have tested it on animals for six months and we have seen that it’s not harmful to laboratory animals.

“That will complete the preclinical study and then the next phase is to get the FDA to give you the license to run the clinical trial and when we are through with that then we can register it as a drug for treating Covid-19,” Dr. Kofi Donkor explained to the media.

He stressed that the Centre for Plant Medicine Research is doing everything necessary to gather enough data to enable the centre to register the drug specifically for the treatment of Covid-19.

Called to give some remarks, Dr. William Collins Asare who is the Fund Administrator of the National Covid-19 Trust Fund expressed appreciation to the Centre for the invitation to be part of the important memorial conference.

He encouraged the Centre for Plant Medicine Research to continue with its important research while adding that “It will be a great success story for Ghana, Dr. Oku Ampofo, and Africa as a whole if the Centre finally comes out with the medicine to cure Covid-19."

The first Oku Ampofo Memorial Conference has been held this week in honour of the Founder of the Centre for Plan Medicine Research, the late Dr. Oku Ampofo.