Galamsey: It’s difficult to operate in Eastern Region – GWCL

The Eastern Regional Water Quality Assurance Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL); Moses Paintsil, has stated that it’s difficult for the water company to fully supply water to all homes in the Eastern Region due to the activities of illegal miners in the area.

According to Mr. Paintsil, water bodies in the region have been diverted in different ways, thereby making it difficult for them to operate as a company.

He disclosed that the water company has resorted to rationing water in some parts of the region.

Taking his turn during Citi TV’s Galamsey Dialogue today November 3, 2022, Mr. Paintsil said, “The water has been diverted in so many ways, making it difficult for us to operate as a company”.

He stressed that illegal miners have subjected “GWCL’s biggest treatment plant in the Eastern Region, sited on the Birm River, to all sorts of things. Meanwhile, the Birim River has the biggest treatment plant in the Eastern Region, which is a major asset that gives us water”.

He called on the traditional rulers in the country to take charge of the lands in their vicinities and help curb illegal mining.

The dialogue which was broadcast live on Citi FM and Citi TV was moderated by Citi TV's Vivian Kai Lokko.

Ghana's fight against illegal mining seems to have hit a snag after some initial successes following the Citi FM/Citi TV-led campaign in 2017.

-citinewsroom