Arm-chair analytical capacity of Agric Ministry is one of mediocrity; Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie must resign – Senyo Hosi

Finance and economic policy analyst, Mr. Senyo Hosi says the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie must resign otherwise Ghana will collapse under the Minister's feet.

This is contained in a release replying to the Ministry’s request for him to furnish it with the source of data which resulted in his (Senyo's) failed investment.

This was after Senyo Hosi noted that wrong data he mined from the sector ministry almost collapsed his private business.

But explaining in his release, Mr. Senyo Hosi says his submission on the matter at its core, was about the Ministry’s failure to structure the agricultural industry through policy to make it sustainably bankable and attractive for investment, to achieve the transformation we seek as a country.

According to him, it is most unfortunate that despite being led by a PhD. Agric-economist, the analytical capacity of the MoFA is one of mediocrity.

“Just so you are reminded, despite the presence of MOFA in practically every district in the country, it is the Minister’s methodology that the distribution of fertilizer equals a given quantum of employment. Since when did the distribution of fertilizer become a yardstick for acquiring employment data on a major policy intervention as the Planting for Food and Jobs?

“And I believe these bags of fertilizer that the Minister adopted as the basis for the Ministry’s employment data included the bags of fertilizer, he found being smuggled out of the country on unmanned donkeys he could only watch and do nothing about,” Mr. Senyo Hosi argues in his release.

While insisting that Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie is unfit to be Agric Minister, the former CBOD CEO call on the Minister to resign.

“Respectfully, the arm-chair analysis the Minister and/or MOFA does with a culture of ‘knowing everything’, without adequate consultations and collaborations with industry, will take this country nowhere. Your conduct and management of this matter is suboptimal and respectfully, proves your unfitness to lead in the policy space for this sector. It is no wonder that we have spent billions of cedis and yielded sub-optimal effect, under all kinds of sloganeering and questionable data reportage.

“I respectfully call on the Minister and his Chief Director to resign with immediate effect to save this industry from total collapse,” Mr. Hosi concludes.

