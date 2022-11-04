If you paid for someone’s gas and so what? — Netizens jab Mahama’s Aide over 'self promotion”'

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has earlier lamented the level of suffering due to the current economic hardships in Ghana.

She stated that out of frustration from the frequent increase in fuel prices, a certain man almost beat her up at a gas station today.

But according to her, the man was probably upset because his money wasn't up to the price of the gas he wants which paid for the furious man.

“We are all in a constant state of irritation and anger. Someone almost beat me up at the gas station this morning! My anger was probably a zillion times more than his, moved by a spirit of kindness, I paid for his fuel, and his reaction caused me to tear up! the hardship is real!” Miss Bawa’s tweet on Thursday, November 3 said.

Some social media users were not happy with her 'good samaritan' post.

They described it as attention-seeking.

A tweep identified as Salisu Sekyere wrote: “You paid for someone's gas and you brought it to the public? What about our taxes that they use to pay you every month for no work done. Publish that one too.”

Another tweep, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim wrote: “You just lie larrat...nothing of such happened, u r only playing with people's minds to turn them up against the government. We all know the hardship is real and eating us up but that doesn't mean we should be lying like you are doing. This too shall pass.”

DeDogo yelled: “Madam stop the lies as if she cares.” Jabir added: “You won't admit but deep down you're happy about the situation. You wish for the worse to come to worse so your boss Mahama can benefit politically.”