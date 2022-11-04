GEA holds sensitization workshop on Ghana jobs and skills project for youth in Obuasi

The Obuasi office of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has held a day’s sensitization workshop for the youth in Obuasi on the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP).

In a speech read on his behalf, the Municipal Chief Executive, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah spoke highly of the project and said the youth who are regarded as the future of the country, needs to be equipped with employable skills in order to contribute sufficiently to national development.

Hon. Adansi- Bonah added that youth development remains key on the agenda of government and has demonstrated that through the rolling out of several youth-friendly programs since assuming power in 2017. He said the government will continue to implement more youth-oriented programs.

He again touched on the importance of skills development saying, "The Government has taken notice of the importance of skills development hence has taken much interest in TVET. I am happy to inform you that Obuasi will soon have its share of TVET schools. This is a firm commitment made by government to prioritize TVET in Ghana."

He, therefore, challenged the youth to take full advantage of the program.

Barbara Sakyi Yorke, the Coordinator of the National Youth Authority, Obuasi also added her voice to the call for the youth to take keen interest in skills development. She said the youth must appreciate their role in national development and should show interest in programmes that seek to give them employable skills.

GJSP is a key component of YouStart

The Head of Ghana Enterprises Agency, Kelvin Ofori Atta in an interview with the media said Ghana Jobs and Skills Project is one of the components of the YouStart program introduced by the Government.

The YouStart programme is a vehicle through which Government intends to provide funding and technical support to the youth (18-40 years) and youth-led businesses to assist them to start, build and grow their own businesses.

He said the project is targeted at creating over one (1) million jobs for youth between the ages of 18- 40, between now to 2024.

Giving an overview of the program, Mr. Ofori Atta said the GJSP is also targeting JHS, SHS and tertiary education graduates, Nabco personnel, National Service Personnel who have ended their service as well as people with no formal education.

He added that an online portal will be created for people to register for the program whiles officers will be assigned to vantage points to assist people to register.

"For those who successfully go through the registration, we would have to select those who qualify for the program, train them, assess their business plan and give them money in the form of a grant to support their business," he stressed.