Anglogold Ashanti partners Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Foundation to distribute 17,000 textbooks in Obuasi

The purpose of education is to replace an empty mind with an open one. Education matters hence quality education cannot thrive without the provision of educational materials.

In light of this, mining giant Anglogold Ashanti teamed up with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation to donate 17,000 English and Science textbooks to 58 schools in Obuasi.

The gesture followed consultations with the Education Directorates of the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District, to arrive at the actual needs of the schools in the two Districts.

Briefing the media after the first phase of the donations Kwabena Owusu Ababio, stakeholder relations and capacity building manager for Otumfuo Foundation said the donation forms part of the vision of the Foundation to provide equal learning opportunities and to support the education of children from pre-school age through to adolescence.

He said the partnership with Anglogold Ashanti is borne out of the resolve of the mining company to improve the livelihoods of people in its area of operation through education as incorporated in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.

Mr. Abibio said the 17,000 NaCCA approved learning materials comprised of 7,640 English Language textbooks and 9,360 Science books for pupils in primary school to JHS.

"Our patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is keen on not only making sure Teaching and learning materials are readily available but also improving the livelihoods and welfare of teachers. He believes improving education calls for satisfying the needs of all the stakeholders involved," he stated.

The Obuasi East District Education Director Kwabena Owusu Nketia lauded Anglogold Ashanti and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation for playing leading roles in the improvement of education in the country.

He appealed to other stakeholders to also compliment the efforts of government to improve education in Ghana.

"Whiles I commend AGA and Otumfuo Foundation for their kind gesture, I am appealing to other stakeholders to also come on board to support education. We cannot leave the development of education to only the Government, we all have a responsibility," he stated.

Mr. Owusu Nketia seized the opportunity to assure residents of Obuasi that, the donation presents an opportunity for the teachers to also put in their best efforts to ensure that the vision of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and Anglogold Ashanti, towards education is realised.

A pupil of Boete Experimental school, Lawrence Ntsiful thanked Anglogold Ashanti and the Otumfuo Foundation for the donation. He emphasised that the gesture will go a long way to help them improve upon their studies.