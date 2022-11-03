NPP communicator strips Efia Odo naked for lambasting Akufo-Addo over economic crisis

A member of the NPP National Communications Team, Lawrence Kwesi Botchway Jnr, has lashed out at Ghanaian actress and model, Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, for lambasting President Akufo-Addo over Economic hardship.

According to him, Efia Odo does not have any moral right to criticize Akufo-Addo's competence because she does not have respect for elders.

Lawrence Kwesi Botchway Jnr allegedly disclosed that Efia Odo is involved in prostitution hence she does not have the moral right to criticize Akufo-Addo over economic hardship.

"Because of democracy anybody can just wake up and disrespect the President for no reason. Efia Odo has no moral right to complain what work is she doing that Akufo-Addo has collapsed her job? I have not heard that prostitutes in Ghana are complaining over hardship so she should keep quiet," Lawrence Kwesi Botchway Jnr exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

"Efia Odo doesn't respect she took advantage of the fix country campaign to insult President Akufo-Addo severally," he added

The outspoken socialite, who has repeatedly criticised the President said the economic situation in the country is escalating and the President should swiftly put in measures to save the situation.

Efia Odo used very unpalatable words on the President some time back.

However, her constant denigrations were not taken lightly by New Patriotic Party (NPP) followers who descended on her in similar fashion.

