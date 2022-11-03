NDC Flagbearer race: Duffour officially declares intention to contest

Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially declared his intention to contest the flagbearer race of the party.

He said he is ready anytime the party opens nominations.

Dr. Duffour made this announcement at a press briefing held at the International Press Centre November 3.

"I offer myself once again to serve in humility and sacrifice," he stated

He added that, "In the next two weeks I will tour the entire country to explain what I mean by the Ghanaian Dream."

According to him, 'Sika mpe dede' but 'ekom fr3 dede' to wit, 'hunger causes noise.'

What the former Finanace Minister seeks to suggest is that hunger can cause agitation and chaos among citizens of the country when there's no hope in sight.

He indicated that the economic hardship has subjected many Ghanaians to severe hunger.

Dr. Duffour strongly believes he is the right man to deliver Ghanaians for the current crisis.

The press conference is currently ongoing.