Techiman Municipal Assembly support SWDs, PWDs

Students living with Disabilities (SWDs), Children with special needs and persons with disabilities in the Techiman Municipality have received financial and logistical support from the Assembly under the District Assembly Common Fund to help empower them economically and socially.

About sixty-three beneficiaries including students with disabilities received an unspecified amount of money as school fees, while other persons received deep freezers, Fufu pounding machines and fridges to help support them generate income to improve their living conditions among other things.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) presenting the items to the beneficiaries on Wednesday at Techiman noted that it was government's priority to empower persons with disabilities and ensure they enjoy the comfort of society as they equally contribute towards the socio-economic development of the area.

Mr Gyarko hinted that about GHS116,000 has been disbursed from the disability share of the Assembly's common fund to procure the items.

He noted that as part of efforts to continue projecting the interest of PWDs, the Assembly has earlier on supported about 33 PWDs, however, to ensure all PWDs in the area benefit from the initiative, plans were far advanced to support another group of PWDs.

The MCE further indicated the Assembly was committed to strengthening the PWDs through skills training in dress and shoe making, and carpentry among others so that could produce items that could be sold to generate income for them and at the same time contribute to growing the local economy.

He said the municipality has a general population of about 243,335 people and out of this, there are many PWDs. He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the support to empower themselves and their families.

Mr Solomon Amaning Techiman Municipal officer incharge of Social Welfare disclosed that out of the GHS116,000 GHS11,000 was used to support education, GHS11,000 for health, GHS78,000 for petty trading and GHS16,000 was used to purchase the items for those who needed items to trade.

Mr Amaning assured the department's commitment to providing adequate monitoring and supervision on how the beneficiaries were using the items.

Mr Daniel Boakye, a member of the Federation of Persons living with Disabilities in Techiman lauded the initiative by government and its partners and that it would go a long way to bring change to their lives and society as a whole.

"I am a shoe making and with this support am confident that I would be able to generate income to support my family and children's education", he added.

He said government alone could not do it and called on other stakeholders in society to support the efforts so as to empower pWDs to contribute towards social development.