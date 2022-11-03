German company supports Baidoocom Academy at Nanasuano

The Worker Drie Drive Logistics (WDDL), tea and spices production company in Humbug, Germany, has donated academic excellence tools and materials to Baidoocom Academy, a private basic school at Nanasuano in the Berekum West District of the Bono region.

The items donated included school bags, shoes, clothes, kids playing equipment, toys, balls and skateboards.

Others were reading and writing materials such as books, rulers, sketching tools, drawing pads, colour pencils, pens, erasers and many more to help the practical works of the kids in school and at home.

Mr. Opoku Kwasi, the Proprietor of the school, who lives and work with the company in Germany, presented the items to management and staff of Baidoocom Academy.

Mr. Opoku made the presentation on behalf of Makus Mikesker, Wibke Lulau and Lydia Schirev and the entire company in Germany.

Speaking in an interview with the media, he expressed his profound gratitude to the management of WDDL company for the kind gesture to support both academic, physical and psychological growth of pupils of Baidoocom Academy in Ghana.

Mr. Joseph Tutu-Ansu, the Headmaster, said some of the kids have challenges in terms of tools and materials for learning because their parents are unable to afford.

"These items would therefore be of great help to such children and ease the burden on their parents and the school because if the children don't have what is needed for them to study, it slows down their academic works and affects the performance of not only them but the school in general."

Mr. Tutu-Ansu said the school started in 2019 and has a total population of about 450 pupils from creche to Class four with over 20 teaching and non-teaching staff.