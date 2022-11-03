Leave McDan alone! he's not the corrupt businessman who tried bribing “Ofori-Atta Must go” NPP MPs — Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni said Ghanaian business mogul Mr. Daniel McKorley, better known as McDan, owner of the McDan group of companies, is not the corrupt businessman who tried to bribe over 80 NPP MPs to back down on their demand for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be dismissed.

The investigative journalist has cautioned the public to stop linking Mr. McDan to the purported 'businessman'.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 2, the outspoken journalist wrote, “The corrupt businessman who carried cash to parliament to bribe NPP MPs is not McDan as some of you are speculating.”

Some 80 of the members of the Majority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and the Minister of state at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They said the two are unfit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

They also vowed to boycott government businesses in Parliament should the President fail to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, a day after, on Wednesday, October 26, they (the Majority Caucus) allegedly met the President and agreed to his appeal to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with IMF before a determination can be made on the proposed dismissal.

Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame and Majority Leader in Ghana's parliament, revealed afterwards that a certain Ghanaian business magnate tried to persuade the Majority MPs from going ahead with demand.

According to him, the said businessman met the MPs and “tried to do something but the MPs rejected his appeal.

“I'm told on authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something. I was told that he came here and tried to mediate in his own way what he thinks the problem is...he was repelled by the people and told he was told not to involve himself. So he went away," the MP said.

Mr. Andy Appiah-Kubi, MP, Asante Akim North, who led the disappointed MPs in an interview with Joy FM, stated that the businessman offered them some amount of money.

"I am part of the group that organised the press conference in respect of the claim that the Finance Minister should be relieved of his position and we have been meeting on this subject matter, there was an occasion that a man approached us and wanted to mediate on behalf of the finance minister.

"We assured him that we did not have anything against the Finance Minister per se except that the public confidence in him has waned, that we have been approached by our constituents and, therefore, we thought that it was time for him to go so we will rebuild public confidence in the ministry and the government,” he noted.

Explaining that, “The man came and talked to us about it and wanted us to turn around and [re]consider the decision...we listened to him, and he said that while he has come here to talk to us; we have given him the opportunity to address us and therefore he wants to leave something behind for us.

"Indeed he got somebody to bring it and we said sorry, we cannot take anything. It is not for the reason of money that we are taking this decision, we are motivated by our conscience and therefore, it is not about materialism and that it is where it ended. We returned the money to him and he took it away."

According to Mr. Appiah Kubi, the businessman told the disappointed MPs that "it is not in the interest of the business community to see this confusion in governance and therefore for the sake of the business community, and their businesses, let us ensure that there is peace and tranquillity in the political space. That is why he has come to talk to us.

"There was no need to investigate the group he represented neither was a need for us to investigate his personal commitment or interest in this matter; but I saw him as a statesman and somebody who has business interest in Ghana, who is interested in the tranquillity that existed within the leadership of the country.”