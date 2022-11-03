Enough of Russia-Ukraine and Covid-19 excuses — Asiedu Walker tells Akufo-Addo

The independent Presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections has asked President Akufo-Addo to stop making excuses with the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic and find solution to the economic hardship bediviling the country.

According to Mr. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, President Akufo-Addo and his government have failed to keep to their campaign promises, leading the country into hardship and hopelessness.

In an interview with ModernGhana News, Mr. Asiedu Walker called on the government to stop making excuses, adding that Russia is at war with Ukraine and not with Ghana.

In his opinion, rather than making the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic excuses, the government could turn those events into wealth for the country.

"We don't seem to know how to take advantage of disaster issues. Out of every disaster comes new growth. The disasters should be opportunities for our farmers", he states.

He says, considering that the country's over-dependence on foreign products is the major cause of the depreciation of the Cedi, which is contributing to the crisis, the government should be making efforts to take advantage of the situation to empower the local farmers to produce more for the country and export.

He believes that Ghana can survive without importing food or food items if the farmers could be supported with soft loans and mechanised farming implements.

Mr. Alfred Walker opines that agriculture, oil and the other mineral reserves of the country are enough to run the economy, with the right appointments of personnel based on competence and not family and friends lines.

He also added his voice to calls for the Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked, whom he says, is only an expert in contracting loans.

Like many other Ghanaians, Mr. Walker also thinks that Mr. Ofori-Atta doesn't have what it takes to manage the economy.

He further reiterates his call for Ghana to find home-grown solutions to her problems and stop running for loans which come with restrictive conditions.

The independent presidential candidate is also against royalty-based contracts with international firms in the Ghanaian extractive industry. He is suggesting a relook into all such contracts and their possible reversal to production-sharing agreements.

He holds the view that Ghana would be better off with revenue from production-sharing agreements than what pertains now.