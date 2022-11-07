Upper East Airport: NPP's Johnson Ayine makes chilling revelations over the delays

07.11.2022 LISTEN

It appears there are more hidden revelations regarding the delays bedevilling the construction of the controversial Upper East Regional Airport.

According to a regional communication member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Johnson Ayine, the current location for the construction of the regional airport was as a result of a political decision.

He said that was why after clearing the commercial trees, it was difficult to continue with the project.

Mr. Ayine made the revelation in an interview with this reporter on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

He said during Achampong’s time, his community, Sherigu, Dachio and some other areas were identified as very suitable for the airport construction. He however added that it was a political decision to put the project where it is currently and that is why all along, it was difficult for them to continue with the project.

He further revealed that during the CAN 2008 African Cup, Hon. Gloria Akufo who was the Minister for Aviation under the Kufour administration went to the area with a technical team to work on the Sumbrungu airport for some of the players to be airlifted to the region to lodge and play their matches at the Tamale stadium.

Mr. Ayine said the recommendation was that there was a rock underground with mud on the land.

“Why the project is delaying, why we are not getting the project, is a political decision. The politician fears going to tell the people that it can’t work. Because the people will not forgive them. If they go and tell the people of Sumbrungu today that the place is not suitable, they will ask them why they came and destroyed their land and pulled commercial trees down.

"They have made investors to go there and bought lands. Is left for the politicians to tell them the truth, you mark it down today, the truth will come out one day if God is only one God whether am alive or not. The way we are doing politics in this region is not helping us.

“Do you think NDC can go to Sumbrungu to tell the people of Sumbrungu that the place won’t be good for the airport? Do you think they will be able to win there again? The people are likely to come against them and because of what NDC did, the NPP too are not bold enough as we speak. That was why they were hunting Rockson Bukari because he was bold to tell them the truth and they were hunting him. Nobody will tell them the truth and the truth shall come,” he stated.

Mr Ayine continued, “For our side, they were targeting the road. The plan was to cut a road to Pwalungu so that when passengers are coming from the North East Region and Talensi area, they will not pass through Bolga and another road was cut to Kandiga, so that when they are coming from Navrongo and other places, they will pass through Kandiga without coming to Bolga and those that will be coming from Bawku enclave will pass through Bolga and come. Those were the plans.”