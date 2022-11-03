Just as Akufo-Addo saved us from COVID-19, he'll save us again — Presidential staffer assures

Mr. Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Head of New Media at the Office of the President, has given an assurance that President Nana Akufo-Addo will save Ghanaians from the current economic hardships.

Just as the president did during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Buabeng believes the current problem will soon be a thing of the past.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose leadership saved us from COVID-19 will take us out of the current economic situation,” he tweeted on Tuesday, November 1.

Mr. Buabeng was responding to calls on President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign.

He says the President goes nowhere.

He insisted that the President would never move an inch since former President John Dramani Mahama refused to resign in his days of dumsor and hardship.

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 1, the outspoken presidential staffer asserted that President Akufo-Addo will do all he can to turn things around.

“Nana Akufo-Addo is NOT moving an inch! John Dramani Mahama did not resign from office when life became unbearable for Ghanaians, so much so, that Hajia Zenabu, a practising Muslim resorted to pig farming to save her family," his tweet reads.

Convener for the Fix the country Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, and Lawyer Martin Kpebu, who is organising "Kumi Preko reloaded" protest, are mounting pressure on President Akufo-Addo to resign.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' 'The Probe' after the President's speech on Sunday, October 30, Mr. Kpebu stated, “he has overstayed his welcome, so we are begging Mr. president, he should just resign. There’s a place for resignation. The constitution itself says so, that he can resign. He can.

"Once as a people we tell him that respectfully we think that he should resign…article 66 makes provision for his resignation so he resigns and let’s not forget, Lieutenant General Joseph Ankrah, he resigned over allegations concerning about GH₵6,000 at the time.”

He continued “The constitution makes it clear so it’s not as if by all means we should run the course of 4 years. No. Once you have seen that this problem is beyond you, you are not able to get your head around it you just resign because it’s the same story for 6years.”