GJA launches GHS2m support fund for journalists

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has marked this year's International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

The GJA marked the day with the launch of a GHS2 million support fund for journalists on Wednesday, 2 November 2022.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the day, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour noted: “It is not a day for celebration but it is a day to commemorate and remember journalists who were harassed, attacked, abused, and even killed in their line of duties and to hark back those crimes against journalists that go unpunished."

He further noted: "Here in Ghana, we remember the likes of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale who was killed in 2019, and his family and relatives are still waiting for justice to be served for his murder.”

The GJA also reiterated the country's position on the World Press Freedom Index and bemoaned the non-prosecution of cases of attacks on journalists.

“In 2022, Ghana fell from 30 places in World Press Freedom Index to number 60 indicating a huge drop. The World Freedom Index report noted cases of journalists being attacked by law enforcement – nearly all of those cases were not prosecuted.

"There is no excuse for crime against journalists. They all have the right to sue for false publications. That’s why we are here to add our voice in support of the GJA 2 million cedi fund to protect and support journalists in Ghana," the GJA President stated.

Mr Dwumfour revealed that the United States (US) Embassy has so far provided support for 75 reporters in Ghana, over the past few months.

This US embassy has also supported the upcoming GJA Annual Awards and the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards.

The event was attended by the President General of the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, a representative of the Chief Justice (CJ) Supreme Court Judge Justice Yonny Kulendi and the Deputy Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The Ghana Police Service in support of the GJA's newly-created fund, pledged an amount of GHS20,000.

This was announced by COP Yohuno.

