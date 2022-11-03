ModernGhana logo
Cedi depreciation: Blame Bank of Ghana for supplying black market with dollars — Hassan Ayariga alleges

03.11.2022 LISTEN

The founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga has alleged that the Bank of Ghana has contributed to the cedi’s depreciation.

According to him, the central bank has been giving illegal currency dealers (black markets and forex bureaus) dollars for their operation.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM, Mr. Ayariga also condemned the act of pricing goods in US dollars, indicating that such acts are putting pressure on the local currency.

"Our country is not a dollar nation, we don't deal in dollarisation of goods, why are we allowed to trade in dollar...Bank of Ghana is the one giving the dollars to Forex Bureaus and the Black Market," he said.

He stated that if given the mandate, his party, the APC, will close all black markets and forex bureaus to strengthen the local currency.

According to him, he will prohibit individuals from holding and creating foreign currency bank accounts.

"I will ban all black Markets...I will ban forex bureaus in this country...I will ban the operation and accounts holders of foreign currencies in this country, I will close down, nobody will have a foreign currency in this country in a bank..."

