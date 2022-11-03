Cedi depreciation: My gov’t will ban black markets, forex bureaus; nobody will have foreign currencies in Ghana — Hassan Ayariga

03.11.2022 LISTEN

The founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga has blamed the activities of the black market and forex bureaus for the free fall of the Cedi.

He indicated that his party, the APC if given the mandate in 2024, will close all of them to bring sanity to the system and restore the local currency.

Speaking to Accra-based Neat FM in an interview, the 2020 presidential candidate again indicated that he will ban foreign currency bank accounts.

"I will ban all black Markets...I will ban forex bureaus in this country...I will ban the operation and accounts holders of foreign currencies in this country, I will close down, nobody will have a foreign currency in this country in a bank..."

Mr. Ayariga alleged that the Bank of Ghana should also be blamed for the cedi’s depreciation in recent times.

According to him, the central bank has been giving illegal currency dealers dollars for their operation.

Mr. Ayariga also condemned the act of pricing goods in US dollars, indicating that such attitudes are putting pressure on the local currency.

"Our country is not a dollar nation, we don't deal in dollarisation of goods, why are we allowed to trade in dollar...Bank of Ghana is the one giving the dollars to Forex Bureaus and the Black Market," he said.