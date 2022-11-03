Government’s search for heavily discounted fuel an unrealistic hope - IES

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) is not convinced about government's promise to source cheaper fuel to stabilise prices at the local pumps.

President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation last Sunday admitted that the country's economy is in crisis.

Among other things he said his government is doing to mitigate the hardships, President Akufo-Addo said efforts are underway to get cheaper yet reliable fuel for the country.

Reports indicate that a government delegation has already left Ghana in search of the said reliable and regular sources of affordable petroleum products for the Ghanaian market.

In a statement to react to the development, the Institute for Energy Security says the move by the government to search for cheaper fuel is an unrealistic hope.

“Meanwhile, the search for that heavily discounted fuel price from elsewhere is an unrealistic hope, and the team may return empty-handed unless the expectation/request is exchanged with something valuable to the would-be supplier,” a statement by the IES said on Thursday.

According to the IES, if the President and the handlers of Ghana’s Energy Ministry look within, they would find what they are desperately looking for from outside the country.

The Institute strongly believes that the search for a reliable and affordable source of petroleum products starts with the Tema Oil Refinery, which has been down since March 2021, due to a lack of crude oil which is the refinery’s main raw material.

“It beats one's imagination how an oil-producing country with a refinery capacity of 45,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd), would have its top government officials abandon its domestic competitive advantage, and rather seek to import refined petroleum product elsewhere, in the name of reliability and affordability,” the IES statement adds.