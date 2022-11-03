Prices of coffins shoot up over rising cost of materials

The already high cost of organising funerals in Ghana is set to go higher due to the current hardships in the country.

This is because, coffin and casket manufacturers have decided to increase their prices, effective next week.

According to Agya Appiah, an experienced coffin maker in the Ashanti Region, his people are left with no choice but to increase prices to ensure they stay in business.

“I was an apprentice in 1992, but now I run my own business. The fabric we use to decorate the casket I bought for GHC200 on Friday, I was told today to pay GHC240. I couldn’t buy, so I had to come home to solicit for the remaining amount. Things are expensive, I would also not sell them [caskets] at a reduced price. All manufacturers here have come to a consensus to increase and stick to one price, latest by next week,” Agya Appiah told Joy News.

The veteran coffin maker added, “This casket is called ‘Abenwaha’, with the price range of GHC1,500 to GHC2,000. But now, If I don’t sell it at GHC2,800, I may not be able to accrue my profit,” he added.

Coffin makers in the Ashanti Region are calling on the government to as a matter of urgency implement measures that will bring relief to them.

They argue that if prices of materials used for coffins continue to shoot up, their families may go hungry if their business collapses.