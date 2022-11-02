‘Walahi’ the people of Ghana are suffering under Akufo-Addo – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has bemoaned the high cost of living in Ghana exacerbated by the astronomical hikes in the prices of fuel.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Wednesday, November 2, the minority spokesperson on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor noted that it is an understatement to say Ghanaians are suffering.

According to him, the government has made over GHS8 billion in three months from petroleum revenue regardless of the Russia-Ukraine war and must use some of the funds to cushion the citizenry.

“We are in a difficult time. Some have said that we are in a deep hole. Life and living conditions are getting unbearable.

“People are going through excruciating poverty. People cannot even make ends meet. So one will have thought that after the national address by the President things will begin to cushion or cool down. It is sad to note that fuel prices today are going through the roof.

“It’s sad to note that fuel price today is going through the roofs. At the beginning of the year, fuel that was selling at GHc6.5 per litre has now increased by more than 300%. Indeed today fuel is more costly than the minimum wage.

“I wish to place on record that this government is making so much money from the Russia-Ukraine war. So in three months government has received more than it projected the whole year. So government is making supernormal profit,” John Jinapor told the media.

The Minority spokesperson on Mines and Energy added, “I, therefore, call on President Akufo-Addo and the outgoing Minister of Finance that they should do something about the price increment. They should sit and think outside the box and apply these huge super normal profits to cushion the ordinary Ghanaian.”