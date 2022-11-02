Mahama shares experience with participants at African Youth Summit in Ethiopia

Former President John Dramani Mahama has shared his experiences with participants at the African Youth Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said he shared his thoughts on Pan Africanism and how they could address the challenges the continent and, especially African youth continue to face in their efforts to realize a united, peaceful and prosperous Africa.

The Africa Prospective Leaders’ Summit 2022 brought together youth from 42 African Countries, including Ghana.

Former President Mahama expressed gratitude to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Government and People of Ethiopia for the consideration, the initiative and funding of the maiden edition of the Summit.

He said bringing the youth of the continent together, as had been done, to share experiences and whatever best practices they bring along from their individual countries was a very good start.

“It also provides them with a great networking opportunity – something the continent needs in the quest to enhance the capacity and skills of our youth to utilize its untapped potential,” Mr Mahama said.

He noted that African should aim for a take-off to rapid growth, a double-digit growth, and Africa's breakthrough would be nearer.

“We are talking smart infrastructure, we are discussing the use of smart technology on our farms, we are looking at how to build an effective digital economy that provides huge opportunities for entrepreneurship and businesses that serve the world from Africa,” Mr Mahama said.

“With young people that have the right skills set, we should be moving to achieve that.”

The former President said he was looking forward to all the countries on the African continent allowing for visa-free entry by fellow Africans or an easier visa-on-arrival. process; declaring that “I started it in Ghana in 2016, Rwanda followed suit, later, Kenya, and I think we can all do it.”

That way, he said, the benefits of the networking African youth were exposed to, could be enhanced with reciprocal visits to each other.

