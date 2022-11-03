Gov't urged to improve agricultural mechanisation to promote youth and women participation

Participants of a one-day forum have urged the government to improve agricultural mechanisation services in rural and urban areas to help promote the participation of youth and women in the agricultural sector.

The participants who were sharing their views on why women and the youth were not able to participate actively in most agricultural activities such as farming, said as a result of urbanisation and western education, most of the youth did not want to engage in the traditional ways of farming such as the use of cutlass and the hoe, but would have been willing to farm if agricultural mechanisation was improved.

The participants also observed that due to the inadequacy or lack of mechanisation centres, farmers find it difficult in maintaining their farm equipment when they are broken down, which discourages people, especially the youth from engaging in agriculture

"Government needs to improve on Agric mechanisation if we want to promote the participation of both the youth and the women," a participant said.

"In many areas, access to mechanisation services is a major problem, how then do we expect the youth most of whom have gone to school, to engage in farming?" another participant queried.

The participants also called for the involvement of key stakeholders such as chiefs, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and community leaders in the promotion of youth and women participation in agriculture.

They also urged the government to create a platform for the members of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to be trained and engage in agro-processing.

They furthermore called for the enforcement of regulations governing cutting down trees in the country and possibly sanctioning people who engage in the act to prevent sending women who are dependent on shea as their livelihood out of business.

The one-day forum was organised by the Northern Outgrower Business Association(NOBA) in collaboration with the Market System Resilience(MSR) under the US Feed the future program.

It was held at the Modern City Hotel last Monday and brought together actors in the agricultural value chain such as seed growers, input dealers, MoFA, the department of agriculture, agrochemical dealers, and others.

The secretary of the association and chief of Sakoya in the Mion District of the Northern Region, Naa Sintaru Mahama, in an interview with this reporter, said the meeting was to facilitate and create a room for the members to discuss challenges facing them as businesses in the agricultural sector.

He also said as an association, NOBA was constantly empowering their members on how they could best benefit from government and non-governmental policies and programs on agriculture to help better their lives.

He thanked the Market System Resilience(MSR) at the US Feed the Future for its support of the NOBA activities.

Naa Sintaru also urged farmers especially smallholder farmers to embrace modern technology in their farming to increase their yields.